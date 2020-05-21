Sonakshi Sinha's Photos With Her Family Are Pure Family Goals

Sonakshi Sinha is a Bollywood actor and the daughter of veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha. The Dabangg star is known to be close to her family and can often be seen posting her family pics for her 18.7 million followers on Instagram. Check out some adorable pics of Sonakshi with her family.

Sonakshi's pic with mother Poonam Sinha

Sonakshi shared an adorable pic of her mother Poonam Sinha wishing her on the occasion of Mother's Day. Many celebs were seen posting their childhood pics with their mother on the account of Mother's Day on May 10. Sonakshi's adorable pic with her mother can't be missed as she is dressed as a doll sitting on her mother's lap.

Sonakshi Sinha's photos with father Shatrughan Sinha

Sonakshi shared a timeless black and white picture with her father on the occasion of Father's Day. Both of them can be seen wearing black outfits while posing together.

Sonakshi and brother Luv Sinha go glam

Sonakshi and brother Luv Sinha can be seen posing on Diwali night while brother Kush is credited for taking this stylish picture.

Sonakshi and mother Poonam in salwar suits

Sonakshi Sinha and mother Poonam can be seen wearing some stunning Indian wear while attending a family event. Both of them are wearing salwar suits where Sonakshi can be seen stealing the limelight in her bright yellow choice of clothing whereas mother Poonam looks elegant in her grey-pink combo suit.

Kid Sonakshi with father Shatrughan

Sonakshi shared an adorable and chubby childhood photo. She can be seen holding a flower bouquet while her father can be seen speaking on the stage. She added a quirky caption to her post where she is wishing her father on his birthday.

Sonakshi welcomes the newest member in her house

Sonakshi welcomed a German shepherd pup and named him Bronze. She considers him to be the newest addition to their family. She has a dachshund dog as well. While talking about Bronze, she emphasises that he has surely entered the right household as he knows how to pose in front of the camera. Take a look at the adorable pics of her pup that Sonakshi shared a year ago.

Promo Image courtesy: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

