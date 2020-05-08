Sonakshi Sinha Shocked By 'Bois Locker Room'; Asks How Anyone Can Speak Such Things

On May 3, an Instagram chat group called ‘Bois Locker Room’ was revealed in which alleged teenage boys had engaged in disgusting and horrific objectification of women, including sharing of pictures and discussion of rape. The shocking finding angered the nation. Recently, Sonakshi Sinha in an interview with an entertainment portal reacted to the controversy.

In conversation with the portal, Sonakshi Sinha said that it is beyond high time that people should understand. She added that obnoxious behaviour should not be happening. Sonakshi Sinha added that there are so many comments on a public domain like Twitter and Instagram where people write atrocious things. Furthermore, she asked how can a person speak like that to a woman and that too on a public platform and added that no one should be speaking like that privately even. Sonakshi Sinha also urged fans to involve cyber cells and police to handle harassment the same as the Boys Locker Room controversy.

The Boys Locker Room is a group that was formed on the social media application Instagram. The group consists of several boys including minors. Earlier on Monday, the Delhi Police Cyber Crime Cell took cognisance and the DCP Cyber Crime Cell informed that case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act. As per sources, 20 boys have been identified who were the part of the group and 5 are under the scanner. The admin of the group has been taken into custody by the cybercrime cell of Delhi Police.

