Sonakshi Sinha Reveals Her Favourite Vacation Destination As She Plays 'True Or False'

Sonakshi Sinha has been quite active on Instagram lately. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media and keeps her fans entertained with her posts. Recently, she took to her Instagram story to be a part of the ‘True or False’ trend. She urged her fans to say something about her and she would reply if it was right or not. Fans commented on her story in large numbers and she received various responses.

Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram stories -

On her Instagram story, she was seen in black casuals with her hair left loose and no makeup. She answered replied to many responses. One fan replied claiming that she loved earrings and maybe it was her favourite jewellery. She commented replying that it was false and saying that rings were her thing. She also shared a background image in which she can be seen wearing many rings.

Another fan commented saying that her favourite vacation place was Goa. She replied saying that it was false. She said that she liked Goa but her absolute favourite was the Maldives. She also shared a picture of herself in which she can be seen relaxing on one of the beaches of Maldives.

Sonakshi Sinha's movies and more -

Sonakshi Sinha made her Bollywood debut in the action-drama film Dabangg in 2010. She has appeared in many movies such as Rowdy Rathore, Son of Sardaar, Dabangg 2 and many more. Sonakshi was last seen in the film named Dabangg 3 which was directed by Prabhu Deva.

She will soon be seen in upcoming films such as Crazy Hum and Bhuj The Pride Of India. She will also be playing the lead role in director Shree Narayan Singh's social-drama, tentatively titled Bulbul Tarang. This project will mark the first collaboration between the actor and the director and is set to get a digital release in the first half of 2021. Apart from acting, she is also the singer of the Imran Khan song Let's Celebrate in her film Tevar in 2015. She has also sung the single Aaj Mood Isqholic Hai.

