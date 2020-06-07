Times Sonakshi Sinha Looked Mesmerising In Outfits Designed By Anamika Khanna

Dabangg actor Sonakshi Sinha loves to wear designs by Anamika Khanna. While on some days, the actor is seen keeping her looks understated in a pastel sari with a shrug, on other days, she will go all out with bold motifs and asymmetrical cuts. Nonetheless, the Lootera actor can pull off each outfit effortlessly. Take a look at the times Sonakshi aced outfits by ace designer Anamika Khanna.

Times Sonakshi Sinha slayed in Anamika Khanna's outfits

With the help stylist Mohit Rai, Sonakshi Sinha won many hearts in designs by Anamika Khanna. In the picture, Sonakshi is seen wearing a pastel pink lace saree. She paired her saree with an extended matching jacket and the silhouette looked extremely beguiling. She paired her ensemble with a plain blouse which helped in breaking the cluttered design otherwise. Sona further paired her outfit with oxidised jewellery, coral lips and brown eyelids. Her strappy heels and wavy beach hair were able to add an extra wow element to her glamorous look.

Sonakshi Sinha wore this ensemble which featured a black bustier, tribal printed skirt with asymmetric hemline and a printed shrug for the promotions of her film Dabangg 3. Sona heavily accessorised her look with jewellery from Lara Morakhia and Tribe by Amrapali. Strappy lace-up stilettoes from Truffle Collection rounded off her look. With dark kohl-rimmed eyes, nude lips and sleek centre-parted hair, Sonakshi completed her boho-chic vibe.

Sonakshi Sinha attended the screening of Mission Mangal by wearing a Bohemian outfit by Anamika Khanna. Sonakshi’s look consisted of denim crop-top with intricate work around the borders. It also featured black culottes and a white-coloured long jacket that had floral prints on the inside. The actor accessorised her looks with a pair of earrings from The House Of Masaba. For glam, she stuck to nude shades and completed her look with Melissa Shoes.

For the promotional rounds of Kalank, the star picked a sharara and crop top which was layered with a floor-sweeping jacket, all by ace-designer Anamika Khanna. Her co-ord set brought together florals and geometrical prints. Sonakshi’s outfit also had a variety of happy hues and intricate embroideries for a dramatic effect. She opted to wear a five-layer beaded necklaced in bottle green to complete her look. For makeup, she kept her hair tied back in a low ponytail, and matte lips and sharp winged liner rounded off her look.

R...Rajkumar actor Sonakshi Sinha made a ravishing statement at the premiere of her film Dabangg 3 in a gorgeous ensemble by Anamika Khanna. The actor opted for a black bralette with a quirky patch print in the front and styled her attire with a pair of pink flared cropped pants. She layered her look with a printed cape jacket and cinched her waist with a black belt bag. She accessorised her look with a pair of long dangler earrings. For glam, she went on with a classic winged eyeliner, flawless base and a neutral-toned lip. She chose to wear a pair of pointy black pumps to complete her look.

