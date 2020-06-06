Sonakshi Sinha Shares A Video On Instagram To Celebrate 6 Years Of 'Holiday'

The action-thriller film Holiday: A Soldier is Never Off Duty, starring Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha clocked six years of its release on June 6. Sonakshi Sinha shared a beautiful video on social media while commemorating the special day. The video showcasing stills form the film, will take back the fans to the time when the film was released with its gripping storyline and amazing songs.

Sonakshi Sinha celebrates 6-year of Holiday: A Soldier is Never Off Duty

Sonakshi who played the role of Saiba in the film, shared a video on her Instagram story while recalling some amazing memories of the film. The clip is a montage of all those stills where the two actors can be seen romancing on-screen along with the track Aaj Dil Shayrana which is sure to bring back some amazing memories of the film. Apart from the actress, Akshay Kumar also shared the same video on his Instagram story to mark the milestone.

According to reports, the flick was approximately made on a budget of Rs 50 crore, but its box office collections superseded everyone's expectation. It crossed Rs 150 crores at the domestic box office and was one of the highest-grossing films of 2014.

The story of the film revolves around Virat (Akshay) a soldier, accidentally bumps into a terrorist who plans to rip apart Mumbai with a series of bomb blasts. He then gathers his team to protect the city from the impending danger. Sonakshi meanwhile played the role of Saiba who was a professional boxer. Apart from the amazing on-screen chemistry of the stars, the film also showcased gripping action sequences and fun songs.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonakshi Sinha was seen in several movies in the year 2019. She was the lead actor in Khandaani Shafakhana. Other than that, she was seen in multi starrer Kalank, Mission Mangal, Lal Kaptaan, and Dabangg 3. The actor has an upcoming movie lined up for this year. Reportedly, she would be seen next in Bhuj: The Pride Of India. The stars Ajay Devgn and is directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya. It is a war action film which is set to release on August 14, 2020.

