Sonakshi Sinha's Movie Songs Penned By Faiz Anwar That Are Major Hits

Faiz Anwar is one of the renowned poets and lyricists who has written songs for various Bollywood films. The lyricist has collaborated with various actors and musicians throughout his career. He has written songs for popular movies like Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin, Saajan, Tum Bin, Jab We Met, and more. Some of the famous songs that he has written are Jaane Kyon Mein Tujhko, Kya Baat Hai O Jaane Jaan, Deewane Hoke Hum, Jisne Mere Sapne, Tera Milna Pal Do Pal Ka, Main Pyar Hoon Tera Jaane Na Tu and more. Popular actor Sonakshi Sinha has also featured in songs written by Faiz Anwar. Take a look at some of the songs written by him that feature Sonakshi Sinha.

Songs penned by Faiz Anwar

Dhadhang Dhang

Dhadhang Dhang is a popular song from the movie Rowdy Rathore. The film is a remake of the Telugu film Vikramarkudu. The song from the film is one of the popular songs that is loved by the audience. Dhadhang Dhang is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Wajid Khan. The song is composed by Sajid Wajid and written by Faiz Anwar. The song features Sonakshi Sinha and Akshay Kumar and has gained over 38 million views on YouTube.

Tere Mast Mast Do Nain

The song is from Sonakshi Sinha's debut movie Dabangg. Tere Mast Mast Do Nain is sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Shreya Ghoshal. The song features Sonakshi Sinha and Salman Khan. The song has gained over 7.1 million views on T-Series' YouTube Channel and one of the fans also posted the same video on YouTube that gained over 41 million views. Tere Mast Mast Do Nain is one of the iconic songs written by Faiz Anwar and composed by popular duo Sajid - Wajid.

Chamak Challo Chel Chabeli

Chamak Challo Chel Chabeli is sung by Kumar Sanu and Shreya Ghoshal. Chamak Challo Chel Chabeli is one of the iconic songs sung by both the singers. The song released on Sony Music India and has gained over 51 million views on YouTube. Sonakshi Sinha was complimented for her gorgeous looks and expressions in the song. The song features Sonakshi Sinha and Akshay Kumar.

