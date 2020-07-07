Sonakshi Sinha's Car Shoots And Selfies Are Something That One Cannot Simply Miss

Sonakshi Sinha, who was last seen in the film Dabangg 3, is gearing up for her next Bhuj: The Pride of India. Along with gaining praise for her acting, Sonakshi Sinha has also been a fashion inspiration to many. Lootera actor Sonakshi Sinha is quite active on social media. Just like everyone else, the actor has also turned to social media for entertainment. She also regularly posts pictures and stories on her Instagram handle. Take a look at her car selfies and car shoots which her fans cannot miss.

Sonakshi Sinha's car shoots and selfies

Sonakshi Sinha recently delighted her fans with a stunning side-view mirror picture. The 'Akira' actor took to Instagram handle to post the picture in which she is seen sitting in a sky blue coloured car. She can be seen posing beautifully while staring into its side-view mirror. In the post, the actor is seen wearing a yellow coloured full-sleeved top which she paired with a matching elliptical eye glares.

In the above picture, Sonakshi can be seen sitting on a car and posing beautifully for the frame. The actor is seen wearing a checkered shirt which she paired with blue jeans. She completed her look with a pair of white sneakers. The actor captioned the picture by stating, "Waiting for the #Lockdown to get over like..." (sic).

It seems like Sonakshi Sinha is trying to get a feel of normal life amid nationwide lockdown. The actor a few days back treated herself by sitting in her "parked car" to remember how it feels like. The actor took to Instagram handle, where she shared a selfie from the car. In the picture, Sonakshi is seen wearing a white t-shirt and sporting black sunglasses. She captioned the cute and funny image by stating: "Quarantine day 34: sat in my (parked) car today just to remember what it feels like A#sundayselfie." (sic).

What's next for Sonakshi Sinha?

On the professional front, Sonakshi Sinha will soon be seen in the much-anticipated film, Bhuj: The Pride Of India. The film will be directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya. Sonakshi Sinha will be seen opposite Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, and Parineeti Chopra in the flick. The actor was last seen in the movies, Khaandani Shafakhana and Kalank. Reportedly, both the films failed to do wonders at the box office.

