Sonakshi Sinha's Classy Heels That Fans Would Love To Add To Their Wardrobe

Sonakshi Sinha, who rose to fame with her performance in the Dabangg franchise in 2010, recently became the latest Bollywood actor to enter the Rs.1500 crores club. After giving some major hits on the big screen, the actor is all set to be seen in a crime thriller series which will stream on an OTT platform. Sonakshi is also lauded for her experimental looks and impeccable fashion game. Not to miss her classy heels that very well complement her attire. Take a look at Sinha's amazing heels you want to add to your wardrobe.

Sonakshi Sinha's classy heels you want to add to your wardrobe

Sonakshi Sinha pulled off a black exquisite one-shouldered dress for one of her shoots. Sinha opted for smokey eyes and a messy ponytail. All eyes were on her gladiator heels that added more glam to her overall look.

The Dabangg 3 actor sported a military green jacket dress for an event. Sinha left her hair straightened and wore a quirky p[air of sunglasses. Not to miss her heeled boots that complement her attire.

Sonakshi Sinha's photos from anther another stormed the internet. The actor styled up in a classy white outfit and opted for minimal makeup. She teamed her attire with dainty accessories. Check out the exquisite heels that made her look glamorous.

Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram is a paradise for many who love her on-point style game. The actor donned a pretty white dress while promoting an online fashion brand. She left her open and ditched accessories. Take a look at her silver pump heels here.

Sonakshi Sinha sported a floral three-piece while promoting Kalank. She wore a pair of huge dangers that complemented her attire. She clubbed the outfit with golden dainty heels and rocked the outfit at ease.

(Image courtesy: Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram)

