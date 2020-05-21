Sonakshi Sinha's 'Holiday', 'Akira' & Other Action-thrillers Directed By A.R. Murugadoss

Murugadoss Arunasalam, popularly known as A.R. Murugaodoss is a famous filmmaker who predominantly works in the South Film Industry. He made his directorial debut with his 2001 release Dheena. Since then the director has carved a niche for himself in the film industry. A.R. Murugadoss is popular for his hit action-thriller movies. Here is a compilation of a few A.R. Murugadoss’ action-thriller films for you to add to your bucket list.

Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty

Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty is a 2014 action-thriller movie was helmed by A.R. Murugadoss. The movie stars Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead roles. The plot of Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty follows the life of an Indian Army Captain who discovers a way to destroy Mumbai’s sleeper cells using his intelligence and fighting skills.

Akira

Akira is a 2016 action-thriller movie helmed and bankrolled by A.R. Murugadoss. Akira is the remake of the 2011 Tamil movie Mauna Guru. The film stars Sonakshi Sinha in the lead role. The plot of Akira revolves around a young girl named Akira, who has grown up with the ideals of being self-reliant.

Ghajini

Ghajini is a 2008 action-thriller movie helmed by A.R. Murugadoss. The movie features Aamir Khan and Asin in pivotal roles. The plot of Ghajini revolves around the life of Sanjay Singhania who develops anterograde amnesia after a violent encounter in which his love interest Kalpana was killed.

Darbar

Darbar is a 2020 Tamil action-thriller movie directed by A.R. Murugadoss. The film was bankrolled under the banner of Lyca Productions and it stars Rajinikanth, Nivetha Thomas, Sunil Shetty and Nayanthara in prominent roles. The plot of the movie is based on the life of a police officer who is on a chase to hunt down a gangster to fulfil his secret agenda.

Spyder

Spyder is a 2017 action thriller movie helmed by A.R. Murugadoss and bankrolled by N.V. Prasad. The movie stars Mahesh Babu, Rakul Preet Singh and J. Surya in prominent roles. The film follows the life of Shiva who is an Intelligence Bureau officer. He sets out to save Hyderabad when he discloses a psychopath is on the loose.

