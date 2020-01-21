Sonam Bajwa's Best Party Looks To Inspire Your Wardrobe Twist

Punjabi actor Sonam Bajwa is known for her perfect sartorial choices. Besides skillful acting, she makes heads turn with her appearance in gorgeous attires. From sporting casual looks to ethnic outfits with sheer grace, she aces them all. Here are some of the best Sonam Bajwa photos where she appears in stunning party looks:

1. A floral printed wrap-around dress

The Sardaar Ji 2 actor is giving fresh spring vibes in this wrap-around dress. This pastel-shaded attire features gorgeous pink floral prints. Bajwa has sported loose braids with this look and has opted for a minimal makeup look.

Also read: Diljit Dosanjh, Sonam Bajwa's 'Surma' Crosses 4.9+million Views On YouTube

2. A crop top paired with denim shorts

Sonam Bajwa is carrying the sporty look in this cool combination. She has teamed up a black closed neck crop top with rugged blue denim shorts. For a complete look, the Super Singh actor has work white sports shoes and tied her hair in a high ponytail. She has opted for a minimal makeup look for a fresh face.

Also read: Diljit Dosanjh Compares 'Good Newwz' To 'Pad Man', Says The Impact Will Be The Same

Also read: Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari: Diljit Dosanjh, Manoj Bajpayee, Fatima Sana Shaikh Come Together

3. Slaying the look in an off-shoulder dress

Sonam Bajwa must have been a show-stopper with her appearance in this white off-shoulder dress. She has worn a body-hugging dress featuring frills. For a rounded off look, Bajwa has paired the dress with strappy heels and kept her middle-parted hair loose.

Also read: Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh & Kiara Advani Suit Up; Can You Spot Kareena Kapoor?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.