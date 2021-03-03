Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Gets Clicked By Anand; Thanks MaxMara For The 'beautiful' Ensemble

The Zoya Factor actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja received a stylish winter ensemble by Italian fashion brand Max Mara. The National Award-winning actor took to Instagram to share a small compilation of photos in the form of a video posing around in the chic outfit. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's fashion sense has always been a hit among her fans as the actress never shies away from experimenting with new fashion trends.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's elegant ensemble

In the post uploaded by the Saawariya actor, she can be seen posing and having fun around with the outfit in Scotland while it snowed. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wore a long grey coat with black pants and top underneath. She paired the outfit with black boots and a silver necklace. Putting her hair in a half up-do, Sonam smiled ear-to-ear while getting click by her husband Anand Ahuja.

Also Read: 'Anupamaa' 24 Feb Written Update: Pakhi Informs Shahs About Kavya's Deeds, Vanraj Fumes

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Digs Out Throwback Pics With Her Girls Squad, Says She 'misses Them'

Sonam thanks Max Mara

Sonam thanked the Italian fashion brand in her caption for sending her the stylish ensemble perfect for cold. She thanked Max Mara for making it a special one for her. The actress informed her fans that shooting in the outfit will always remain a beautiful memory and will be eternally locked in her heart. She then thanked Anand Ahuja for clicking her pictures.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's photos clicked by Anand Ahuja

In the short video uploaded on Instagram, the actress appeared to be having fun in her new ensemble as she goofed around in the snow. Snaps in the video revealed Sonam playing around and holding a hot pack in her hand. The video also showed Anand Ahuja clicking Sonam's pictures while smiling endearingly at his wife.

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Gets Into Cute Banter With Husband Anand Ahuja Over His Haircut

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor Shares Unseen Photo Of Herself With Aunt Poonam On Her 60th Birthday

Fans' reaction to Sonam's post

Fans could not hide their adoration while looking at the video posted by the actress as evident from the comment section. Several fans commented heart emojis under the post and wrote words of endearment for the actress. One fan commented 'you are looking gorgeous' while another called Sonam her sunshine in the comment section.

Pic Credit: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.