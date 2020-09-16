Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Hits Back At A Troll Who Said She Brings 'negativity To Society'

Sonam Kapoor recently took to her Instagram story and responded to a troll's hateful messages to the actor. Sonam revealed the Instagram handle of the troll as she posted a screenshot of the message sent by the troll. The Aisha actor further wrote that it is “awful and painful to hear things like this”.

Sonam Kapoor posts hateful message from a troll

Sonam recently posted a screenshot of a mean message sent to her by a troll where the troll has called Sonam a “pure product of nepotism”. As revealed by Sonam, the user was “an influencer in America” and the user wrote to Sonam that “women like you bring negativety to the society. You are nothing without your dad and I am glad the Indian community in India as well as all around the world is starting to realise and now ignoring so called “actresses” like you”.

The user further added “You don’t even know how to act. Pure product of nepotism”. The troll even dragged Sonam's husband into the message and wrote some mean things about him.

Sonam's response to the troll

Sonam wrote in her story that she hopes the troll gets more followers through the post, which is why she is tagging the user. The actor further wrote that she knows that the troll only wanted followers by getting the attention from her. Sonam further wrote, “Is this how people’s minds really work?” She further said:

It's awful and painful to hear things like this. To carry so much hate in their hearts must really damage them. Another reason they post this stuff I know is for attention and I’m unfortunately tagging her because I think by giving her something she wants may make her kinder for the day to someone else.

In the next story, Sonam Kapoor wrote that this was the last time that she was going to post a hate message. The actor further wrote that she is now getting back to her fabulous happy life that she is blessed to have. Check out the post below.

After this, Sonam received many positive messages from users, who advised the actor to ignore the negativity. Sonam further wrote in her Instagram story that she has decided to post positive messages she gets from her fans every day in order to show that there are positive people as well. Check out the post below.

