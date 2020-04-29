Sonam Kapoor's Instagram Pics Where She Showed Off Her Envious Collarbones

Sonam Kapoor is a well-known fashionista in Bollywood and is followed by many young girls due to her exceptional fashion choices. She often wears designer outfits in her Instagram posts and even in her films. Take a look at the times she showed off her envious collarbones through her social media posts.

Sonam Kapoor's photos in beautiful outfits

Sonam Kapoor, who did a Disney co-produced film Khoobsurat, actually revealed in an interview about her interest in dressing up in Disney princess outfits. Her Instagram is often filled up with different varieties of princess ball gown outfits. Take a look at this pic where she is wearing a white designed gown that completely stands out in this picture.

Sonam Kapoor showed off her gorgeous corset styled dress in one of her recent Instagram posts. The feminine outfit is body-hugging and perfectly accentuates her collarbones.

Image courtesy: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Sonam in a black sheer gown

Sonam Kapoor donned this outfit for the premiere of Malang, which starred her father Anil Kapoor. With minimal accessories and makeup, the actor can be seen flaunting her collarbones in this gorgeous outfit.

Sonam in a sheer saree

Sonam Kapoor aced her look in a sheer saree for an awards function. Her sheer saree with a delicate designed border and a blouse with a daring neckline complemented her collarbones.

Promo Image courtesy: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

