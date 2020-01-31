Sonam Kapoor And Her Style Statements Are Always On Point, Check Out THESE Jacket Looks

Sonam Kapoor is one of the most followed actors in Bollywood. The actor is liked for her style and fashion by a number of fashion lovers. Here are different outfits where the actor used jackets in the best way possible.

Sonam Kapoor's jacket looks

1. Here, Sonam Kapoor is pulling off a long jacket. She is wearing a jacket and pants of a similar pattern. She is wearing a black T-shirt with her checkered pair of pants and jacket.

2. Sonam Kapoor is pulling off a contrasting jacket look in this picture. She can be seen wearing a complete black outfit with a cream coloured jacket. The jacket is long and has been accessorised with a heavy neckpiece. Her hair tied back into a bun adds to the look.

3. Sonam Kapoor is pulling off a casual outfit here. She is wearing a skirt in the picture. She can be seen wearing a black t-shirt with the skirt. The actor has skillfully added a leather jacket to the look. Sonam Kapoor can also be seen wearing matching boots with the look. Her hair has been left open in the pictures posted.

4. Sonam Kapoor is pulling off a traditional look with a jacket here. She can be seen wearing a white saree with a heavy Indo-western jacket. She can be seen with heavy metal jewellery in the picture. Her hair has been pulled back into a bun neatly while her makeup is loud.

image Courtesy: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

