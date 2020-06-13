Sonam Kapoor Shares Throwback Photoshoot Pic, Says 'going For A Drive To No Where'

Amid lockdown, Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor seems to be missing hanging out with friends and going on a long drive with her family. Recently, the actress who is quite active on social media, shared a throwback picture on social media from one of her old photoshoots. In the picture, the actress can be seen all decked in beautiful clothes while sitting inside a car and waiting to drive.

Sonam Kapoor shares a throwback picture

The Aisha actress shared the gorgeous throwback picture on her Instagram page where she is slaying her look in a tube dress with short wavy hair and long pearl necklace. She complimented her looks with bold makeup which is just adding oomph to the picture. She can be seen posing for the camera while sitting in a car and pretending to be driving. While captioning the post, the Veere Di Wedding actress who wants to go out for a drive, but owing to the pandemic, since everything is shut down, she wrote "going for a drive no where."

Sonam’s aunt Maheep was the first one to pour in her love under the post with a fire and love emoticon. Several other fans of the actress also expressed their love for Sonam in the comment section. One of the users wrote that Sonam is just looking ‘wow.’ Another user called her “beautiful.” A third user wrote that it seems that Sonam is set for a “cool drive.” Another user chimed in and appreciated her looks in the picture and called it ‘fantastic.’

Earlier, the actress took to her Instagram handle to repost an unmissable throwback picture, which also features Arjun Kapoor in his early teen years. Originally posted by her designer friend, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja can be seen posing with her friend, while Arjun Kapoor is seen flashing a big smile to the camera. With the picture shared, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wrote: “Some Serious Throwback”. The actor also tagged her friends in the picture. While Sonam can be seen dressed in a one-piece, Arjun Kapoor can be seen sporting a magnified chess board-inspired shirt.

What’s next for Sonam Kapoor

Reportedly, Sonam Kapoor will once again share screen space with Kareena Kapoor Khan in the sequel of the chick-flick, Veere Di Wedding with Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania. The movie was bankrolled by Sonam's sister, Rhea Kapoor. However, the shooting of the film is reportedly put on a halt due to the Coronavirus outbreak in the country.

(Image credit: Sonam Kapoor/ Instagram)

