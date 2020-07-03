Sonam Kapoor Has Worked With Actors Like Salman & Akshay More Than Once; See List

Sonam Kapoor is one of the renowned actors in Bollywood, having made her debut with Saawariya in 2007. The actor has worked with many actors in Bollywood, be it veteran actors like Rishi Kapoor, newcomers like Fawad Khan, or south superstars like Dhanush. In her career spanning almost 12 years, the actor has worked opposite a few actors twice. Check out the actors who have starred opposite her more than once.

Sonam's movies in which she has worked opposite a few actors twice

Akshay Kumar

Sonam Kapoor and Akshay Kumar have appeared in movies like Padman and Thank You. Both the films minted a good amount of money at the box office. Anees Bazmee's Thank You released on 8 April 2011. The 2018 movie Padman was based on the life of a social activist, Arunachalam Muruganantham.

The comedy-drama movie is directed by R. Balki. Akshay Kumar's performance in Padman was praised, for which he received a Best Actor nomination at Filmfare Awards. The movie reportedly had a budget of Rs 35 crores and it earned Rs 207 crores at the box office.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor worked in Saawariya, which was directed and produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Salman Khan played the role of Imaan and Sonam Kapoor played the role of Sakina in the romantic film. In 2015, Sonam Kapoor and Salman Khan once again collaborated for a romantic film, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. The movie is marked as one of the most expensive Hindi films. The film released on November 12, 2015.

Sooraj R. Barjatya reportedly had a budget of Rs 180 crores and it earned Rs 432 crores at the box office. Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor's on-screen pairing was also loved by the audience in the film. Salman Khan played a double role in Prem Ratan Dhan Payo for the second time in his career.

Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor first collaborated for the film Delhi-6 that released on February 20, 2009. Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's film has received 6.1 ratings out of 10 on IMDb.

Delhi-6 had some great songs composed by A. R. Rahman. Abhishek Bachchan played the role of Roshan and Sonam played the role of Bittu in the drama film. Abhishek Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor also collaborated in the 2012 film, Players. The action thriller film was directed by the popular duo, Mustan Burmawalla and Abbas Burmawalla.

