Sonam Kapoor Looking Stunning In Manish Malhotra's Designs; See Pics

Sonam Kapoor constantly keeps surprising her fans with her social media posts in beautiful attires, accessories, new looks, and hairstyles. It is observed that the actor really loves to compliment her looks with stunning bold looks. It is always right to say that Sonam Kapoor is a fashionista with an abundance of beauty and acting prowess. Sonam Kapoor always inspires the audiences in her unique style statement. Among all her designer attires, one of the designers she opted a few times was Manish Malhotra. So, let’s have a look at Sonam Kapoor in these elegant Manish Malhotra’s designer pieces.

Sonam Kapoor in these Manisha Malhotra outfits looks rocking, have a look here-

Sonam Kapoor sported a simple white chiffon saree by Manish Malhotra for her ad shoot. The Zoya Factor actor paired her outfit with a matching blouse that featured statement full sleeve on one side and a half on the other. Sonam Kapoor paired her designer saree with matching heels, mini bag and diamond emerald jewellery. She flaunted the gorgeous Bulgari diamond and emerald jewellery. For the makeup, Sonam Kapoor opted for winged eyeliner with Swarovski studs on the corner of her eyes and middle-parted braided bun hairstyle. Sonam’s saree by Manish Malhotra that doesn't comprise of a lot of bling, shimmer, shine or sequins is really unique. The saree was a 'customised' Manish Malhotra attire that looked quite unbelievable, bearing in mind that the designer is known for going overboard with the detailing of her outfits.

Sonam Kapoor impressed the viewers as she walked the ramp in Manish Malhotra’s couture. Sonam Kapoor showed up as a surprise showstopper of the Delhi Couture Week in this designer Manish Malhotra attire. The way she carried her heavy work outfit and walked the ramp was simply amazing. She owned the ramp in a white lehenga with red-golden border and red backless overcoat. This Manish Malhotra collection was undoubtedly a bridal one with fluttering lehengas and Anarkali, Shararas and Gararas. Sonam Kapoor had some colourful shades of red and white in her outfit.

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor with his daughter Sonam Kapoor walks the ramp during Manish Malhotra's fashion show in Mumbai, India on April 4, 2015. Both the Bollywood celebs strutted in elegant Manish Malhotra designs. The father-daughter duo not only rocked the ramp with their charm and elegance but also presented the fashionable outfit amazingly with style. Sonam Kapoor donned the designer’s thread work white coloured skirt and a golden shimmery sleeves top. She teamed up her golden top with full-sleeve beautiful thread work cape. Her red lipstick and golden hues of makeup completed the look. Sonam Kapoor opted for the perfect messy curls bun with a flower on the side which just amazingly matched with her Manish Malhotra apparel.

