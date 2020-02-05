Sonam Kapoor Borrowed THIS Item From Mother-in-law For Armaan Jain's Wedding Reception

Amidst the star-studded guest list at Armaan Jain and Anissa’s wedding reception Sonam Kapoor seemed to have grabbed the spotlight. She walked in looking gorgeous in an all-white ensemble. She also took to her Instagram account to post details of her beautiful outfit.

Sonam Kapoor wowed her fans on Instagram posting pictures of her ensemble from Armaan Jain’s wedding reception. She spotted a white saree with gold detailing and a matching blouse. She accessorised her outfit with heavy Kundan necklace, earrings and bangles.

The actor styled her hair in a side-swept open hairdo and went for a retro but minimalistic makeup completed her look with winged eyeliner. She also carried a potli and a hand fan to compliment her look. She looked stunning in the ensemble and impressed everyone.

Sonam Kapoor borrowed accessories from mother and mother-in-law

Sonam Kapoor revealed that she not only borrowed items for her look for Armaan Jain's wedding reception from her mother’s wardrobe but also from her mother-in-law’s. The actor tagged her mother-in-law Priya Ahuja on her Instagram post and assigned her the courtesy for her neckpiece. Her earrings belonged to her mother as gathered from the courtesy assigned to Sunita Kapoor on the Instagram post. The look for Armaan Jain's wedding reception was styled by her designer sister Rhea Kapoor like all Sonam Kapoor's outfits.

As soon as Sonam Kapoor posted pictures of look for Armaan Jain's wedding reception on Instagram, fans started commenting and praising her beautiful outfit. One of the commenters were also Sonam’s mother-in-law, Priya Ahuja. While on one photo the latter had commented “beautiful”, on another she commented “You look gorgeous, beta. Love you.”

