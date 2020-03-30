Sonam Kapoor, who was last seen in 'The Zoya Factor', has quite a few chartbusters to her credit that have gone on to become immensely popular among her fans. Take a look at the songs from her movies and music videos, which have gained over 100 million views on YouTube. These songs were released by T-Series, which is one of the top music record labels in India. Here we are listing down Sonam Kapoor's music videos with T-Series that crossed 100 million views on YouTube

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo - 564 million views

The song Prem Ratan Dhan Payo was from the Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor starrer which was directed by Sooraj Barjatya. The title song that was sung by Palak Muchhal has gained a total of over 564 million views as of now. The music was composed by ace music director Himesh Reshammiya.

Dheere Dheere Se Meri Zindagi - 388 million views

Dheere Dheere Se Meri Zindagi is the remake of a song from the movie 'Aashiqui'. The remade music video featured Sonam Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan. It was Sonam Kapoor's first music video. The song was remade as a tribute to T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar. The remake was recreated by Indian rapper-singer Yo Yo Honey Singh and directed by Ahmed Khan.

Jalte Diye - 114 M views

The song Jalte Diye was one of the romantic numbers from 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo'. Many talented singers are credited for this beautiful song, including Anwesha, Vineet Singh, Harshdeep Kaur, and Shabab Sabri. 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo' was the fourth collaboration between director Sooraj Barjatya and actor Salman Khan. Actors Neil Nitin Mukesh, Anupam Kher, Armaan Kohli, Deepak Dobriyal, Samaira Rao and Swara Bhaskar also played important roles in the film.

