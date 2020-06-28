Sonam Kapoor's Comedy Films That Did Not Work Well At The Box Office But Deserve A Chance

Sonam Kapoor has worked in a wide range of Bollywood films in the past few years. She has been appreciated for her work in a number of films of different genre. The actor’s dedication and hard work have been seen in most of her roles and it is one of the many things that her fans like about her. Here is a look at a few of the comedy films of the actor that failed at the box office but had the potential to do well.

Sonam Kapoor's comedy films that could have worked well

1. The Zoya Factor

The Zoya Factor is a romantic comedy film which released in the year 2019. The plot of the film revolves around a woman who is declared a lucky charm for the Indian cricket team. The film was expected to do well since it was based on the bestselling book with the same name. However, the promotions reportedly fell short and the result was disappointing. The Zoya Factor was directed by Abhishek Sharma and starred actors like Sonam Kapoor, Dulquer Salmaan, and Sanjay Kapoor in pivotal roles.

2. Thank You

Thank You is a comedy film released in the year 2011. The plot of this film revolves around three cheating husbands and their fed up wives. The film was similar to the blockbuster comedy No Entry but did not do well at the box office unlike the latter. The film had an impressive star cast and good punchlines that deserved attention. Thank You was directed by Anees Bazmee and starred actors like Akshay Kumar, Irrfan Khan, Bobby Deol, and Sonam Kapoor, amongst others.

3. Dolly Ki Doli

Dolly Ki Doli is a comedy film released in the year 2015. The plot of the film revolves around a con-girl and her gang who help her in tricking people in every possible way. The film was genuinely funny and had the ability to keep the audience hooked throughout. The performances were strong and people who watched it actually had good things to say about it. However, the box office numbers did not reflect the good reviews. Dolly Ki Doli was directed by Abhishek Dogra and starred actors like Sonam Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat, and Rajkummar Rao in pivotal roles.

Image Courtesy: Screengrab from YouTube (Channel: Arbaaz Khan Production)

