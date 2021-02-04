Sonam Kapoor Vs Sonakshi Sinha: Who Donned Arpita Mehta's Mirror Collection Better?

One of the prominent designers in the industry, Arpita Mehta is creating wonders with her latest coffee table book, The Mirror, by decking up some of the celebrated actors of Bollywood. Some of them include Sonam Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha who are being loved by their fans for their sizzling avatars wearing the finest pieces from Arpita Mehta’s collection. Let’s check out Sonam Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha’s photos and see who wore it better.

Sonam Kapoor or Sonakshi Sinha: Who wore it better

Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and posted this mesmerizing picture of her in one of the most stunning pieces from Arpita Mehta’s collection. She can be seen slaying it in a bright golden 3 piece plunging dress with a bold makeup look. Her attire consisted of a top with a plunging neck completely covered in mirror work and shells hanging in front. She can also be seen wearing a golden coloured jacket with the same shiny mirror work with shells all over it. One of the next Sonam Kapoor’s photos consisted of her complete look which also consisted of a multi-coloured striped skirt. Sonam Kapoor herself illustrated her look like the body of work from the sartorial legacy of the country celebrating the modern Indian woman.

Not only her fans but also several other celebrities took to her Instagram and mentioned how stunning she looked in the dress from Arpita Mehta’s collection. Many of them stated in the comments on how she looked gorgeous and stunning in her attire. Many of them mentioned how Sonam Kapoor looked absolutely perfect in the photo. Have a look at how they reacted to her latest avatar.





Sonakshi Sinha also became a part of Arpita Mehta’s coffee table book The Mirror and was seen in a snazzy light golden coloured full-sleeved top with intricate mirror work all over it. The spectacular V neck golden top was paired with a black coloured side slit skirt. As stated in the caption, Sonakshi Sinha was happy to be a part of The Mirror, even her fans were happy to see her wearing one of the most elegant outfits from Arpita Mehta’s collection. Many celebrity artists such as Huma Qureshi, Shraddha Kapoor, Mohit Rai, etc took to Sonakshi Sinha’s photos and complimented on how lovely she looked in her dreamy attire. Even the fans stated how she looked like real gold in her golden dress. Have a look at some of the reactions by fans and celebrities on Sonakshi Sinha’s photos.

Image Source- Sonam Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

