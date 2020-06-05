Sonam Kapoor's 'Aisha' And Other Movies Based On Jane Austen's Novels

Jane Austen is considered among the most acclaimed writers of her generation and many of her novels have been adapted into period dramas in Hollywood. But few people know that Bollywood has also been inspired by her works. So, we have compiled some of the popular films which are inspired by Jane Austen’s novels. Take a look.

Aisha

Aisha stars Sonam Kapoor alongside Abhay Deol in the lead roles. Directed by Rajshree Ojha, it also features Arunoday Singh, Amrita Puri, Ira Dubey, and Cyrus Sahukar in supporting roles. Released in 2010, Aisha is an adaptation of Jane Austen’s 1915 book Emma. It is set in the upper-class society of New Delhi and revolves around Aisha (Sonam Kapoor), who loves being the matchmaker and considers everything as a project. Even when Arjun advises her to stop meddling, she finds a new challenge in Shefali, who is a simple woman. However, during the process, Aisha ruins her relationship with her best friends. Released in 2010, Aisha was moderately successful at the box office.

Kandukondain Kandukondain

Kandukondain Kandukondain is based on Jane Austen’s 1811 novel Sense and Sensibility. Helmed by Rajiv Menon, Kandukondain Kandukondain features an ensemble star cast including Mammootty, Tabu, Ajith Kumar, Aishwarya Rai, and Abbas in pivotal roles. The Tamil romantic drama flick also stars Srividya, Manivannan, and Raghuvaran in supporting roles. Released in 2000, Kandukondain Kandukondain revolves around a single mother and her daughters, who lose their home and shift to Chennai. While Sowmya is considered unlucky as her fiancé tries to commit suicide, Meenakshi falls in love with a businessman. The sister duo struggles to find the right man while managing their family’s finances. Kandukondain Kandukondain was a major box office success and was well-received by the critics and the audience alike.

Bride and Prejudice

Bride and Prejudice stars Aishwarya Rai, Martin Henderson, Naveen Andrews, Anupam Kher, Nadira Babbar, Namrata Shirodkar, Sonali Kulkarni, among other Bollywood and British actors. Helmed by Gurinder Chadha, the romantic drama film is based on Jane Austen’s classic Pride and Prejudice. Filled with humour, romance, and soulful music, Bride and Prejudice revolves around the life of Lalita Bakshi (Aishwarya Rai), whose parents seek a suitable groom for their four daughters. However, Lalita is determined to choose the man she falls in love with and despises arranged marriage. Released in 2004, Bride and Prejudice received positive reviews from the critics and viewers.

