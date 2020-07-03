Sonam Kapoor's Nostalgic Post For Her Masi Features Her On A Magazine Cover; See Pic

Sonam Kapoor recently shared a picture of her aunt Kavita Singh on her Instagram IGTV story. Sonam and her aunt share an amazing bond, and there are several pictures that show their love for each other. In her recent post, the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actor reshared the photo posted by an Instagram user, Deepak Rao.

The picture is the magazine cover of Bombay-The City Magazine, featuring Kavita Singh along with Akbar Padamsee. The tagline of Kavita Singh’s photo read as Glamour To Riches Story. The magazine is a December issue of the year 1980. For the magazine shoot, Kavita Singh can be seen wearing a red floral ensemble that featured intricate designs of green, white, and yellow flowers. Sonam Kapoor posted a heart emoji on her post. Take a look at the picture below:

It is not the first time that the actor has posted a photo of her aunt. A few days back, Kavita Singh celebrated her birthday on April 1. To wish her aunt adorably, Sonam Kapoor dug into her family album and fished out a major throwback photo with her. In the old picture, the Zoya Factor actor can be seen in her aunt’s arms as they posed together for a photo.

Apart from this, Sonam Kapoor also shared a family picture on her Instagram handle, which features Anil Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Karan Boolani, Anand Ahuja and Sunita Kapoor posing happily for the camera. The picture features all the members of the family dressed up in traditional attire. With the picture shared, Sonam Kapoor wrote: “What can you do to promote world peace? Go home and love your family. – Mother Teresa”. (sic)

What's next for Sonam Kapoor?

Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the 2019 film The Zoya Factor directed by Abhishek Sharma. The actor is slated to feature in the Hindi remake of the 2011 Korean film Blind opposite Chhapaak actor Vikrant Massey. The film is reportedly an action-drama and will mark the directorial debut of Sujoy Ghosh's assistant, Shome Makhija.

