Sonam Kapoor's Photos With Her Sisters Show Their Bond Is Unbreakable!

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor is known for her roles in movies like Neerja and Padman. She is a family person and enjoys spending time with her younger sibling Rhea Kapoor and their cousins Anshula Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor. The Kapoor sisters are often seen partying and having a good time together and these pictures are proof that they share a great bond.

Sonam Kapoor's photos with her sisters

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor Slays The Turtleneck Look In These Stunning Pictures

Sonam Kapoor is often seen hanging out with her sister Rhea Kapoor. The sisters are known to be iconic in the fashion industry with their unique outfits and bold designs. Sonam is often seen sporting amazing outfits that are designed by her sister Rhea.

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor's Lehenga-cholis That You Can Take Bridal Look Inspiration From, See Pics

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor Shows How To Complement Attire With Sunglasses In These Pictures

Janhvi Kapoor is the elder daughter of Boney Kapoor and Sridevi. She is Sonam Kapoor's cousin and she shares a great bond with her. Janhvi has a younger sibling named Khushi Kapoor. From partying together to attending family functions together, the two are inseparable. Anshula Kapoor is Boney Kapoor's daughter from his first wife, while Shanaya Kapoor is the daughter of Sanjay Kapoor. Sonam often shares pictures with her girl team, dishing out family goals on social media.

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor Slams Ali Abbas Zafar Over 'Mr. India Trilogy', Calls Debacle 'disrespectful'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.