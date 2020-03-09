Songs From The Film 'Kedarnath' That Are Calming & Soothing To Ears; See Here

Bollywood film Kedarnath, helmed by director Abhishek Kapoor marked the Bollywood debut of Sara Ali Khan. Kedarnath is the story of a rich girl who is saved by a middle-class man who ends up falling for her. Set in the backdrop of beautiful hills, the movie charmed the audience with its locations as well as it's songs. Both Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan were credited for their screen presence.

Not only the actors but the success of the film was also given to some of the songs of the movie. Kedarnath's songs have been appreciated by the audiences. Be it the soulful song Jaan ’Nisaar or the groovy track Sweetheart, the audience have been charmed by the soothing compositions. Check out some of the most soulful tracks from the Sara Ali Kahn and Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Kedarnath.

'Kedarnath' songs that are soothing to the ears

Qaafirana

Qaafirana currently has about 62 million views on YouTube. The song is a heart-warming and fresh track that features the leading pair- Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput fall who fall in love with each other. The track is focused on the love story between the actors from the film. This beautiful song is sung by Arijit Singh & Nikhita Gandhi. The music of the song from the movie Kedarnath is composed as well as produced by Amit Trivedi, who has also produced the song.

Jaan ’Nisaar

Jaan ’Nisaar currently has about 28 million views on YouTube. The song- Jaan ’Nisaar is a gorgeous slow track that traces the journey of a pair of lovers who are going through the lows in their relationship. The song is sung by Arijit Singh, while the lyrics of the song are penned down by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The song- Jaan ’Nisaar from the movie Kedarnath is composed as well as produced by Amit Trivedi.

Namo Namo

Namo Namo currently has about 34 million views on YouTube. The song showcases a day of Sushant Singh Rajput's character while disclosing his routine. The song- Namo Namo is composed and produced by Amit Trivedi, while the lyrics of the song are penned down by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Amit Trivedi has also sung the melodious track and brought justice to the music. This song was one of the most liked songs from the film.

