Dhanush's Songs That You Must Hear Before Sara And Akshay Starrer Atrangi Re Comes Out!

Venkatesh Prabhu is known as Dhanush in the Kollywood. Dhanush is an established actor in the Tamil film industry who has done few Bollywood films as well. Dhanush has shown his talent in the form of his natural acting through many movies where he has even sung the songs himself. He will now be seen opposite Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar in a new Bollywood flick called Atyrangi Re whose shooting has just started. Check the list of these songs that Dhanush has given his melodious vocals for.

Dhanush's songs: Kolaveri Di

The song Kolaveri Di is from Dhanush's movie titled 3. Shruti Hassan played his love interest in the romantic-psychothriller film. The movie was the debut film for Dhanush's wife Aishwarya Dhanush. The music was composed by his friend and the then-newbie music director Anirudh Ravichander.

ALSO READ| Kareena Kapoor Khan Recalls Sara Ali Khan Used To Be A 'brat'

Naatu Sarakku

This was Dhanush's first song where he was launched as a playback singer. The movie name is Pudhukottaiyilirundhu Saravanan and it featured debutant Aparna Pillai. The movie received an average response by the audience but it surely kickstarted Dhanush's career as an actor who can act and sing at the same time.

ALSO READ| Dhanush Shares New Poster From 'Jagame Thanthiram', Unveils His Character Name

Velai Illa Pattadhaari

The movie Velai Illa Pattadhaari which is called as VIP colloquially is a Dhanush and Amala Paul starrer film. The movie was a mega-hit and the songs were composed by Anirudh Ravichander who is a worldwide famous name when it comes to Tamil music industry. Dhanush has given his voice to this romantic number called Po Indru Neeyaga along with Anirudh. He has even given the lyrics for this song.

ALSO READ| Dhanush And Sara Ali Khan Begin Shoot For Aanand L Rai's 'Atrangi Re' At Varanasi, See Pic

Idhazhin Oram

The song Idhazhin Oram is sung by Dhanush along with costar and singer Shruti Hassan. The song was an important part of the movie 3 and Dhanush and Shruti's voice just made the song more popular among their fans. The movie 3's maximum songs were loved by the audience due to its beautifully written lyrics and the music by Anirudh.

ALSO READ| Selvaraghavan Confirms 'Pudhupettai 2', Dhanush To Return As The Deadly Gangster

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.