Soni Razdan Scorches Netizen's 'Do You Miss England?' Jibe On Her 'I Miss My Life' Post

Veteran actor Soni Razdan took to Twitter on Sunday to share seemingly harmless fleeting thoughts about the things she has been missing amid the lockdown. She lashed out by saying "Damn you COVID-19" as she took a stroll down memory lane and thought of all the things she would do in 'life as it used to be'. She stated right at the beginning that expecting to enjoy these things in the midst of the pandemic is 'all wrong'.

"I know this is all wrong. But I miss my friends. I miss my teas with friends. I miss my lunches and dinners. I miss my face to face meetings. I miss my hope of work that may happen soon. I miss my auditions. I miss my shoots. I miss my life as it used to be. Damn you #COVID19"

Soon, internet trolls targeted her tweet and slammed her for expecting the 'luxuries' but it's when her nationality was questioned that Soni Razdan gave fitting replies. On being asked if she misses England, her country of birth, at first she politely responded that she misses people she cannot meet amid the lockdown, but later hit back by stating that India is much more her country than England. She also shot the troll down by saying that this shouldn't bother them.

Soni Razdan was born in the UK to a Hindu Kashmiri Pandit family. Her mother is German. She is the second wife of ace filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and is an actor herself. Razdan has acted in films like Meghna Gulzar's Raazi, with her daughter Alia Bhatt, and Yours Truly directed by Sanjoy Nag.

The industry veteran politely dismissed all trolls on Twitter who have, through their comments, tried to satirize her thoughts and point out that there are other pressing issues in our country apart from 'meeting friends, lunches, teas and dinners'.

One of the trolls even called her thoughts in the tweet- 'rich ppl stupid problem'. Soni Razdan broke his words apart and claimed that without work amid the lockdown, she won't be 'rich' soon. She also said that with the money, she donates to feed the hungry and pay salaries to those who work for her.

