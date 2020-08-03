Sonu Sood Shares Throwback Pictures With Sisters 'Mona & Gunnu' On Raksha Bandhan

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, the Bollywood celebrities are sharing several throwback pictures of the auspicious occasion to celebrate the day with utmost zeal. Actor Sonu Sood has become a household name thanks to all the social work he is doing during the COVID-19 pandemic. He has helped thousands of migrants return to their home towns during the lockdown. Recently, the actor shared a series of throwback pictures on Instagram to extend his wishes to his sisters on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Sonu Sood's Raksha Bandhan wishes for sisters

In the first picture, a young Sonu Sood can be seen sitting while getting a rakhi tied from his sisters ‘Mona and Gunnu”. In the second picture, the trio can be seen happily posing for the camera. While in the third picture, Sonu Sood can be seen hugging and posing with his sister Malvika Sood. While captioning the post, the Happy New Year actor called them his world and wrote, “My World. Happy Raksha Bhandhan Mona and Gunnu.” For the unversed, Sonu Sood has two sisters, the ender one is Monika Sood while the younger one is Malvika Sood.

Several fans of the actor were quick enough to drop their take on the beautiful throwback pictures. One of the users praised the actor and asked him about stealing the heart of his fans with his posts. Another user commented that his sisters and family would be proud of him as he is helping a lot of people. A third user called him a “real hero.” A fourth user hailed the actor and wrote that he has such a beautiful family.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra recently lauded actor Sonu Sood for his act of kindness on her social media account. The Sky is Pink actor had been listing things that inspired her during the weekend. Over the weekend, Priyanka Chopra stated that Sonu Sood has been helping those in need in India amid COVID-19 lockdown. She added that she is proud of the actor for all the work that he’s been doing. Apart from this, one of Sonu Sood's fans shared a video that showcased a group of young children who had lost their parents due to the pandemic. Responding to the video, Sonu Sood claimed that these children would no longer be orphans as he would take responsibility for them.

(Image credit: Sonu Sood/ Instagram)

