Sonu Sood And His Son Eshaan Sood Give A Sneak Peek Into Their Quarantine Workout

Sonu Sood has been grabbing headlines recently for sending thousands of migrant workers back to their homes. He has also been spending time with his loved ones during the quarantine. Recently, Sonu Sood took to social media to share a video of himself working out with his son, Eshaan Sood.

ALSO READ | Sonu Sood Helps Migrant Workers To Go Home; Says 'can't See People Sleep Empty Stomach'

Sonu Sood works out with his son, Eshaan Sood

Sonu Sood recently took to social media to share a video along with his son, Eshaan Sood. The father-son duo can be seen working out together. Eshaan Sood can be seen doing pushups on his father, Sonu Sood’s back. The coordination between them both is outstanding and will give you #FitnessGoals right away. Sonu Sood even captioned the picture as, “Twinning”.

Take a look at Sonu Sood’s post here:

ALSO READ | Sonu Sood Moved By Migrants' Gesture Of Naming Their Baby After Him, Adds “I Was Touched”

Many people took to the comments section to say how they were in awe of the fitness duo. Sonu Sood’s fitness trainer, Yogesh Bhateja commented, “Too Much Muscle under one frame”. Even film director, Farah Khan commented, “Oh my god!! Cloning not twinning”.

(Image Source: Sonu Sood Instagram)

ALSO READ | Sonu Sood Argues Both Sides Of Bollywood Blamegame After Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

However, this is not the first time that the father-son duo has treated fans to their indoor gym session sneak peeks. A few weeks ago, Sonu Sood had shared a picture of himself helping his son, Eshaan Sood workout inside the house. Sonu Sood even called it to be their “Quarantine Gym Session”. It is well-known that Sonu Sood is a fitness enthusiast and even his son, Eshaan Sood is following his footsteps.

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been helping thousands of migrant workers to go back to their homes amid the coronavirus outbreak. In addition to this, he has also been providing food and other groceries to the ones in need. Sonu Sood also received several praises for his tireless efforts in sending the migrant force back to their homes. Sonu was actively seen helping migrants reach home by providing them with on-ground assistance. He even went ahead and launched a helpline number that helped him get in touch with stranded migrants. He also offered his hotel in the city for healthcare workers to stay during the pandemic.

ALSO READ | Fans Demand Bharat Ratna For Akshay Kumar, Sonu Sood; Call Them 'real Heroes'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.