Sonu Sood Owes His First Role To 'good Physique'; Was Asked To Take Off Shirt At Audition

Actor Sonu Sood recently revealed details about how he bagged his first role after an audition in Chennai. In an interview with Neha Dhupia on her podcast, No Filter Neha, the actor spoke about how taking his shirt off helped him get the role. He also threw some light on how he learnt Tamil partially on his way to Chennai, taking advice from his mother.

Sonu Sood on his first film

Actor Sonu Sood recently spoke to Neha Dhupia about various life experiences while he was a guest on the celebrity talk show, No Filter Neha. Speaking about the first film of his acting career, Sonu Sood revealed that his good physique sort of got him the part. The director and producer of the film complimented him on his well-built body while welcoming him in Chennai. They also made a proposition to see his body and asked him to take his shirt off. Sonu Sood had no objection, instantly getting him the part in the Tamil film.

Sonu Sood also narrated a sweet memory from the day he auditioned and bagged the first role in the south Indian film industry. He told Neha that his mother handed him the Tamil language guide book which he read throughout his journey. He started from the basics of the language and was trying to mug up as much as possible.

Sonu Sood also threw some light on how memorable the day was for him. Speaking to Neha Dhupia on the podcast, he remembered that it was raining on the day he had his interview in Chennai. When he entered the studio, he was asked to sit alone by the Assistant Director and he had already started imagining how his life might change after that.

Image courtesy: Still from No Filter Neha

Sonu Sood has lately been helping people across the country in whichever way possible. His good deeds are being highly appreciated by people as his help has made a huge difference. He sent out a few smartphones to children in Morni Village who needed technology for online classes. The actor also helped a young girl get an important surgery by coordinating with the right people. Currently, he is also planning to send out a cricket kit to a young aspiring cricketer who sent out a request through Twitter. Have a look.

Pride of our country had a successful surgery yesterday in Delhi. Thank u @DRAKHIL66570451 we need more heroes like you.

Medal ðŸ… for our country is on our way. ðŸ¤ž

Jai Hind ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ https://t.co/2P7XpghwHV — sonu sood (@SonuSood) September 2, 2020

Image Courtesy: Sonu Sood Instagram

