Sonu Sood Talks About 'Dabangg' On 'The Kapil Sharma Show'; Reveals The Dialogue He Wrote

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood is all set to grace the stage of The Kapil Sharma Show on August 1. In the upcoming episode, Sonu Sood will get candid about his previous projects, including Dabangg. In his conversation with Kapil Sharma, Sonu Sood will reveal that he wrote Dabangg's popular dialogue, "Hum Tumme Itney Ched Karenge". According to a leading entertainment portal's report, Sonu Sood will narrate the story behind it.

Sonu Sood to share an anecdote from Dabangg

Interestingly, comedian Kapil Sharma will ask him if the speculations are true that he wrote the dialogue for Dabangg. To which, he will reply saying it is true. Elaborating further, Sonu will add that he has an interest in writing dialogues, and the directors he has worked with know his penchant for writing. During Dabangg, he and Abhinav (Kashyap) moulded the dialogue together, he will say. He will also reveal that when Salman Khan heard the dialogue, he praised it.

As the 47-year-old actor's fun banter with Kapil Sharma will move forward, he will also remember another famous dialogue of his character in the 2010 film. Sharing the BTS story, he will say that while driving to Wai for shooting, Salman Khan asked him if he is comfortable in the car, considering his height. Giving a sneak peek into their conversation, Sonu will state that he replied Salman saying that "Kanoon Key Haat Aur Sonu Sood Ki Laat, Dono Bahot Lambhi Hai Bhaiyaa," and it was reframed for the character Chedi Singh.

The Kapil Sharma Show

Talking about the comedy show, the first pictures have started surfacing on social media from the show where Sonu Sood is seen having a hearty laugh, alongside actor Krushna Abhishek and Kapil Sharma. On July 22, 2020, Kapil Sharma took to his official Twitter handle and posted a note for actor Sonu Sood.

The fresh episodes will start broadcasting on Sony from August 1, 2020. The Kapil Sharma Show will follow its previous time-slot, which is 9:30 pm. The channel has already shared the first promo, featuring Kapil Sharma along with Sonu Sood and Archana Puran Singh. Sonu Soon is seen pulling Kapil's leg in the video.

Watch the promo:

