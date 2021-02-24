Sonu Sood Shares Picture Of Himself Hanging Out, Fans Call Him 'the Real Hero'

Sonu Sood has been making headlines for the last few months after the country went into lockdown. The actor not only helped migrant workers reach their hometown but also came forward to help people in hospitals or who were under financial debt. The Kung Fu Yoga actor took to Instagram recently and shared pictures of himself casually chilling.

Sonu Sood's latest Instagram post

Happy New Year actor Sonu Sood took to his social media handle recently and posted a couple of pictures of himself casually hanging out. Sood could be seen wearing a black shirt, black pair of shorts and completed his look with black sneakers. There was a sign behind him that read 'Forever Wild' and his caption stated, "Hanging around ðŸ’«" In the first picture that he shared, Sonu could be seen hanging between two railings and balancing himself, and in the second one, he posed with arms crossed.

Sonu Sood has close to 8.4 million followers on Instagram and his latest post garnered close to 110k likes in less than half an hour of sharing it. Fans and followers of the Ramaiya Vastavaiya star bombarded the comments section with praises and compliments for the actor. While one follower wrote, "ðŸ”¥Sir you are the real hero ðŸ˜˜", another fan called him amazing and handsome.

Sonu Sood's foundation has been continuing with its charity work even after the lockdown ended and now their focus is on helping the financially weaker section of the society. The star recently started another initiative under which he donated several electronic rickshaws in various parts of the country including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, and more. However, Sonu kicked off the initiative by distributing a hundred e-rickshaws to the needy of his hometown, Moga, Punjab. Sonu Sood took to his Instagram account and shared an IGTV video where several people could be seen getting an e-rickshaw and sharing how it would help them financially and even thanked the charity organization for their help.

Sood also joined hands with PETA India to encourage the masses to turn vegetarian and not hurt animals. The actor appeared in one of the latest ad campaigns of PETA, wherein a pair of chicks were graphically placed on his shoulders to showcase his support for animals. Sharing the picture on their Instagram handle, PETA wrote, "Actor @sonu_sood shows love to chicks ahead of #ValentinesDay. He’s a star not just for humans but also for animals".

Image Credits: Sonu Sood Official Instagram Account

