Sonu Sood Warns People Against Monetary Fraud, Says 'all Our Services Are Free'

Actor Sonu Sood who is working tirelessly every day by helping people in need, shared a post on social media while sending a message to people about staying away from frauds. In the post, the actor explained that whatever services he renders to the people, those are absolutely free and any kind of money is not chargeable for the same. This post comes after when one of the users on social media mentioned shared a screenshot of the fraud account names and number that has been circulated on social media on behalf of the actor and his team.

Sonu Sood warns people against fraud

The user who is a team member of Sonu Sood shared the screenshots and wrote that Sonu Sood has mentioned a lot of time earlier as well that he does not charge money for the services and the help given to the people. He further wrote that people who are charging money on their behalf are fraud and urged the people to stay away from them and report to the nearest police station if they encounter any such thing.

Humne bahut baar ye tweet kiya hai ki hamari team kisi bhi sewa ke liye kabhi koi paise charge nahi karti

Kuch fraud log hai jo hamare naam se logo se paise le rahe hai

Plz aap unke nos ko block kare and apne near police station main unki report darz kare.Frauds ke detail ye hai pic.twitter.com/BRkAOGfEp4 — Actor Vishal Lamba (@vishallamba20) October 27, 2020

Sonu who was also shocked after hearing the news of such a thing happening after his name shared a post and wrote, “All our services are free. Please do not give money to any person to fill any form of registration. Give us the information about the money seeker or complaint to the nearest police station. This is not the first time that the actor has warned the people from the fraud who were trying to build contact with people in need by charging money. Sonu Sood had shared screenshots of WhatsApp chat on his Facebook wall and wrote, "Friends, some people will contact you to take advantage of your need. Whatever service we are doing for the workers is absolutely free. If any person asks you for money in my name, then refuse it and immediately report it to us or a nearby police station."

Going by the shared screenshots, a person imitating to be the actor's manager asked for handsome money from a person who had reached out to know about the bus services. The Man said that they are six people in total who wish to travel from Vasai to Jaunpur, and are unable to travel due to financial crises. Upon this, the unidentified impostor asked for handsome charges.



