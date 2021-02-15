Sooraj Barjatya Gears Up For Upcoming Directional Ventures; Son Avnish To Make Debut

Director Sooraj Barjatya, is gearing up for his upcoming projects in collaboration with some notable names in Bollywood. Sooraj Barjatya is responsible for some of the most iconic romantic movies in Bollywood, right from Maine Pyar Kiya to Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. Sooraj Barjatya has directed and produced some of the highest-grossing Bollywood films, his films include top films like Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon, Vivah etc.

According to an exclusive by Pinkvilla, Sooraj Barjatya is set to collaborate with legendary actors Amitabh Bachchan and Boman Irani for his next directional venture. The upcoming film will be 'a tale of friendship'. The report added that the Maine Pyar Kiya director likes to take his time when it comes to pre-production and music seating which is why, in spite of the script and screenplay being locked, the team will only begin filming in September.

Actor Amitabh Bachchan will also be done with other acting commitments by the time filming begins. The film will be one that, "celebrates bonds and human relationships like a festival". The film in question will be the story of a friendship between two senior citizens. The film is slated to release sometime in 2022.

Sooraj Barjatya's films and more

Sooraj Barjatya will be moving on to his directional venture with actor Salman Khan for another love story next. According to Pinkvilla, the film will be "a mature love story of a married couple against the backdrop of nuclear families". Sooraj Barjatya has yet to figure out the second part of the story of this film which he will do once done with his other venture with Amitabh Bachchan and Boman Irani. The source also revealed to Pinkvilla that Salman Khan will complete filming for 3 other movies before joining Barjatya for the film.

Sooraj Barjatya's son, Avnish Barjatya, is also set to make his debut soon. Avnish Barjatya is set to follow in his father's footsteps by taking up a romantic genre for his directional debut. The film will be a destination wedding fim which will tread along the lines of Yeh Jaawaani Hai Deewani. The report stated that the casting of the film is still underway as the film calls for young actors. Filming was supposed to begin by this time, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a delay. The director still, however, plans to begin filming this year.

