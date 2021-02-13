If You Loved 'To All The Boys: Always And Forever', Here Are Other Teen Dramas To Watch

Teen romantic drama film To All The Boys franchise has taken social media by storm ever since the first part of the film was released in 2014. The third and the final part of the film was released on February 12, 2021. Lana Condor and Noah Centineo play the leads characters in the movie. It revolves around Lara Jean who prepares for high school to end prepares to go to college. She goes on trips to Seoul and New York which make her imagine what her life will look like after graduation. If one liked the plot of this teen drama franchise, here are other high school dramas to binge on.

High school dramas/ shows like To All The Boys: Always & Forever

1. The Kissing Booth

This teen romantic drama franchise is based on the novel authored by Beth Reekles which go by the same name. A high school student organizes a kissing booth at her school festival. The movies are available for streaming on Netflix. This is one of the movies like To All The Boys: Always and Forever.

2. The Perfect Date

The plot of this movie revolves around a high school student who makes a dating app to earn money. Things get complicated when he starts falling in love with one girl. It has an IMDB rating of 5.8 and is available for streaming on Netflix.

3. Tall Girl

The plot of this 2019 revolves around a very tall girl who is insecure about her height in high school. She falls in love with an exchange student and realizes that there is more to her than the insecurities of her height. It has an IMDB rating of 5.2 and is available for streaming on Netflix.

4. Sierra Burgess Is a Loser

The plot of this movie revolves around Sierra is a nerdy student who is looked down upon by the popular girl in her high school. A case of mistaken identity blooms into a full-fledged romance in the school. It has an IMDB rating of 5.8 and is available for streaming on Netflix.

5. Sex Education

This romantic drama series revolves around the students of a high school who are on a journey to explore their sexuality and relationships. The series answers several questions about sex as well which is often considered a taboo. It has an IMDB rating of 8.2 and is available for streaming on Netflix. This is one of the shows like To All The Boys: Always & Forever.

6. The Last Summer

The plot of this film revolves around a high school graduates who are about to head to college. The movie shows how these students manage their love lives before they start a new chapter in their life. It has an IMDB rating of 5.6 and is available for streaming on Netflix. This is one of the

