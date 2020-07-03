Sooraj Pancholi Strongly Denies Link To Disha Salian's Death, Calls Rumours "Insensitive"

Twitter is abuzz with allegations made against Sooraj Pancholi, who few netizens allege, has connections with Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian. Disha Salian was Sushant Singh's former manager who took her own life just a few days before the actor committed suicide himself. In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Sooraj Pancholi slammed these rumours and called them disgusting, inappropriate and insensitive. Sooraj also denied ever knowing Disha Salian, claiming that he only learnt about her after her death.

Sooraj Pancholi quashes rumours about his alleged connection with late celebrity manager Disha Salian

In an interview with Beyond Bollywood, Sooraj Pancholi stated that he did not even know Disha. He added that he had never met her in his life. Sooraj then mentioned that he only learnt about her after her death and that too through social media. Sooraj Pancholi claimed that he had never interacted with her and did not even know what she looked like.

Further, Sooraj Pancholi stated that it was inappropriate to talk like this about people who were no longer with us. He asked people to think about the girl’s family, her brother and sister, and what they might be going through right now. Sooraj then added this situation was disheartening, not because they were writing about him, but because people were writing all this about someone who is no longer alive.

Sooraj Pancholi further slammed the media for reporting on this whole situation. He stated that people who had nothing to do have written about Sushant's death like a movie script. He added that the whole situation looked like a script that has gone wrong. Finally, Sooraj Pancholi said that he would be wasting his time if he gave a statement to something as insensitive as this.

A few weeks ago, Jiah Khan's mother claimed that Salman Khan tried to sabotage the probe into her daughter's death. For those unaware, Jiah Khan was an actor who took her own life in 2013. She was Sooraj Pancholi's girlfriend at that time.

