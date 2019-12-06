Sports Biopics Like '83, Saina That You Should To Watch In 2020

Bollywood is currently on a biopic spree releasing some amazing sports flicks. Bollywood has already showcased sports biopics on sharpshooters with Saand ki Aankh, boxing biopics with Mary Kom, athlete with Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, hockey with Gold, and cricket with Azhar. All of these movies were loved by the audience as well as sports fans. Check out the upcoming biopics on well-known players from cricket, hockey and badminton that are must-watch.

Bollywood Upcoming sport biopics

83

The Ranveer Singh starrer biopic on the ace cricketer Kapil Dev is soon to go on floors next year on April 10. '83 has an ensemble cast for the Indian cricket team with ace actors like Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Boman Irani, Harrdy Sandhu, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Amrita Puri, Jiiva Ammy Virk, Pankaj Tripathi, Sahil Khattar and Chirag Patil. '83 is apparently Kabir Khan's most ambitious projects to date. The movie showcases the life of the legendary cricketer Kapil Dev's journey as he changes the tide of Indian cricket in 1983's world cup. Even though Ranveer Singh is hailed as the highlight of the film, but Deepika Padukone won't go missing as she is portraying Romi Devi (Kapil Dev's wife).

Saina

The movie Sania captures the life of ace Indian badminton player Saina Nehwal and will be directed by Amol Gupte. The movie is scheduled for an early 2020 release. Saina will see the journey of Saina Nehwal and her victories through many national and international titles while playing Badminton. Parineeti Chopra will play the role of Saina Nehwal, Manav Kaul as Pullela Gopichand and Paresh Rawal as Saina Nehwal's father. Producer Bhushan Kumar will be bankrolling the badminton biopic.

Shabaash Mithu

Taapsee Pannu is set to star in the Mithali Raj biopic titled Shabaash Mithu. The movie will be backed by Viacom18 Studios and directed by Rahul Dholakia.the director announced about the biopic on Mithali's birthday. The COO of Viacom18 Studios said in an interview that the story idea for a biopic struck him while watching the Hidden Figures. Mithali Raj is the person who is known as a strong power that brings India's women cricket team together, she was the former cricket captain for the national team.

