Sunny Leone Shares Pictures In Monochrome Dress, Says 'eat Your Heart Out'

Actor Sunny Leone is quite active on Instagram and keeps her fans updated with her new looks, outfits, photoshoot pictures as well as behind the scenes videos and photos from her film sets. The Ragini MMS 2 star recently took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures of herself, looking all glammed up. Read on to know about her latest post and how her followers reacted to it.

Sunny Leone's Instagram post

The Ek Paheli Leela actor posted new pictures on Instagram and can be seen looking all dressed up in a monochrome outfit. Sunny is wearing a white off-shoulder full-length dress, with black lined patterns. Her dress had a thigh-high slit and the actor completed her look with black heels and her short wavy hair styled into loose open waves. She captioned her post, "Eat your heart out baby!! ðŸ˜˜" You can see Sunny's latest post here.

Her fans were quick to comment and bombarded her video with hearts and fire emoticons. Sunny Leone's Instagram is full of the actor's different looks in various costumes from her shoots. She has a whopping 42 million followers on the social networking site and her latest post received 165k likes within half an hour of posting. You can see some of the comments here.

Sunny Leone's photos are always a treat for her fans and followers. She has been promoting her make-up brand called Star Struck on Instagram and recently posted a video stating that all Star Struck products would be sold at flat 50 per cent off for the upcoming holiday season. While promoting her animal cruelty-free brand, she captioned the post, "Time to get your GLAM GAME ON!! ðŸŽ„Holiday Special SaleðŸŽ„. You can see her video here.

Sunny Leone's upcoming work

On December 11, Sunny Leone shared a teaser of her latest dance number titled Rangeeli Raat Ka from the movie, The Battle of Bhima Koregaon. In the song, Sunny donned a Marashtrain style saree and also performed the Lavani. While Ganesh Acharya has choreographed the song, Shreya Ghoshal has voiced it. The movie will feature Arjun Rampal and Digangana Suryavanshi in pivotal roles. Apart from this, Sunny also has a music video in her kitty.

Image Credits: Sunny Leone Official Instagram Account

