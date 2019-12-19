Street Dancer 3D: The Movie Is More Than Just Another Dance Film; Here Is Why

Street Dancer 3D is an upcoming dance film starring Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. The movie has been directed by Remo D’Souza, who had previously directed other dance films like ABCD and its sequel ABCD 2. The moviemakers have been releasing first look posters of the characters in the movie. The trailer of the upcoming movie released recently and it took social media by storm.

Speculations from the movie trailer

The 2.52 minutes-long trailer of the movie hints at dance battles across countries. The trailer opens with Varun Dhawan talking about the rivalry between India and Pakistan in non-political fields. The movie is expected to revolve around two dance groups facing each other in an international dance competition. They are most likely from different countries, Varun Dhawan from India and Shraddha’s team from Pakistan.

According to reports of a leading media portal, it is speculated that the story will show Indian and Pakistani immigrants. The state of some immigrants living in Europe will be shown in the film. The movie’s plot will show that though two groups wanted to defeat one another, their motives for winning shall change. Shown in the trailer of the film, the groups will fight and try to win for the immigrants. The trailer shows Prabhu Deva preaching about dance as an art that he does for others and not selfishly for himself.

Director Remo D'Souza

Remo D’Souza is a well-known choreographer in the Bollywood industry. He became a regular as a judge for many dancing reality shows. Remo has been known to have choreographed some hit dance numbers. In one of the dancing reality shows, he expressed his wish to make a film based on dancing and, on that show only, he revealed the title of his first directorial. The movies did very well at the box office and were well received by the critics as well.

