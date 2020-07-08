Alaya F’s 'head To Toe' Zara Monochrome Look Is Quite Affordable; Check Out Details

A few months back, the newcomer Alaya F was spotted in a head to toe Zara look. Her look was perfect for a casual outing and also quite affordable. While the entire outfit of Alaya might not be affordable but you may want to invest in some aspects of her outfit. Check out the price tag of Alaya F's Zara monochrome look.

Also Read | Alaya F wins hearts with her 50 Push Up Challenge video on Instagram; Watch

Price of Alaya F's look

The black mini skirt donned by Alaya was from Zara which costs about Rs 2790. But with the current sale in Zara, the skirt will cost you only for Rs 990. The basic white shirt paired with the skirt is for Rs 1890. Lastly, the clubbed black crop top starts from Rs 1000. Take a look.

Also Read | Alaya F never wears hair extensions to dance class anymore, Here's why; See video

Also Read | Alaya F's video taking the piggyback challenge with brother Zaan is too cute to miss

Alaya F's Monochromic Look

This look of Alaya was put together by her stylist Tanya Ghavri. In this Instagram post, the newcomer stunned in a white shirt paired with a short black skirt. The shirt was layered with a black strappy crop top. Her outfit was from Zara. She sported this with black strappy heels and silver hoops in her ears. For makeup, she opted for minimal make-up and had her hair up in a ponytail.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alaya F recently made her huge Bollywood debut with Jawaani Jaaneman. The comedy and drama film stars Saif Ali Khan, Alaya F and Tabu. Here, While Saif plays a 40-year-old father, Alaya portrays his daughter and Tabu plays her mother. Jawaani Janemaan premises around the life of Jazz, a single party lover from London whose life changes after he comes to know he has a daughter and she is pregnant.

The film reportedly over grossed â‚¹45 crores worldwide and emerged as one of Saif Ali Khan's more successful small-budget films. Helmed by director Nitin Kakkar, the movie is produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jay Shewakramani and lead actor Saif Ali Khan under the banners of Pooja Entertainment, Black Knight Films and Northern Lights Films. Jawaani Jaanemann is currently streaming on the OTT platform Amazon Prime.

Image credits: Zara official page

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.