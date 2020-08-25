Stylist Amandeep Kaur Gives A Glimpse Of Shoot Day With Taapsee Pannu, See Pics

After styling biggies of Bollywood, stylist Amandeep Kaur shared a sneak peek of her styling sessions with Taapsee Pannu. Amandeep shared a video on her Instagram story from the shooting sets where she can be seen styling Taapsee Pannu in her dressing room. In the video, apart from styling the Pink actress, the viewers can also hear the title track of the famous film Manmarziyan. While captioning the post, Amandeep wrote, “Manmarziyan song makes me so nostalgic especially when Taapsee Pannu is around.” Apart from this, the stylist also added that she is missing Vicky Kaushal whom she has styled a lot of times before.

Taapsee Pannu shares glimpse of her shooting sets

Taapsee Pannu, who was elated to reunite with Amandeep after Manmarziyan, shard her stories on her Instagram as well. In a now-deleted story by Amandeep shared by Taapsee, the Badla actress can be seen sitting in her dressing room in front of the mirror while posing for a smiling picture. Amandeep captioned the post as “shoot day with Taapsee Pannu.”

Read: Taapsee Pannu's Mixed Martial Arts Training Helped Her To Bag The Lead Role In THIS Film

Read: Rana Daggubati's Role In Baby Is Linked To Taapsee Pannu's Role In Naam Shabana, Know How?

Meanwhile, sometime back Taapsee Pannu recently released a new look for Rashmi Rocket. In the picture, Taapsee Pannu can be seen as a village belle accompanied by a number of accessories and markings over her. Fans were delighted upon watching this new picture uploaded by the superstar. Further on, the makers of the film have provided updates in regards to the film and its release.

Rashmi Rocket is one of the most anticipated films featuring Taapsee Pannu and thus, fans are eager to watch it. Contrary to the biopic trend in Bollywood, Rashmi Rocket is a fictional film where Taapsee Pannu plays the titular role. Akarsh Khurana, who is known for his spectacular hit Karwaan featuring the late Irrfan Khan, will be directing Rashmi Rocket. The movie has been written by Nanda Periyasamy, Aniruddha Guha, and Kanika Dhillon.

Apart from this, after delivering path-breaking performances in films like Mission Mangal and Saand Ki Aankh, Taapsee is all set to step into the shoes of Mithali Raj. Helmed by Rahul Dholakia, Shabaash Mithu chronicles the story of Mithali Raj's journey to fame and success. The movie is expected to hit the theatres in 2020.

Read: Taapsee Pannu's Upcoming Movies Feature Some Interesting Concepts, Take A Look

Read: Taapsee Pannu Admits Movie Mafia Hampered Her Career; Says 'I Don't Choose To Be Bitter'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.