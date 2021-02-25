Sudhir Mishra Plans On Revisiting The History Of India For His Next Venture; Read

Indian film director Sudhir Mishra, who is known for his films such as Serious Men, Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, Dharavi, Chameli, has plans on revisiting the history of India for his next film. The director is developing a period drama that traces the rise of the British Raj in India in the 19th century. The director recently revealed details about the film.

According to Bollywood Hungama, Mishra revealed that he has written the first season. He added that given the nature of the subject, the series has to be mounted on a massive scale, and it will take time to roll the project. Sudhir Mishra envisioned the web series, backed by Applause Entertainment, as a three-season offering. The director also said that the series will be an international show and will feature western actors alongside Indian artists.

Asked if he had plans to reunite with actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui for the historical venture. The director reveals that the narrative will demand a fair share of international actors. He also added that he would love to work with Nawazuddin Siddiqui again. Sudhir said that if he has a role for him, he will go to him.

Also read | Nawazuddin & Neha Sharma To Kickstart Kushan Nandy's 'Jogira Sara Ra Ra!' From February 25

According to reports, the story is based in 1840. The filmmaker also believes that it is about time that they all tell our own stories. He said that we owe it to the next generation so that they know the story of our freedom. The filmmaker also revealed that the show takes a hard look at what the Brits did to the people and how they established their rule over the country.

Also read | Sudhir Mishra Reveals That He Is In Self-isolation After Suffering From Cough And Fever

About the director

Sudhir Mishra is most known for directing popular movies like Is Raat Ki Subah Nahin, Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, Dharavi, Tera Kya Hoga Johnny and much more. He has also worked as a supporting actor in many Bollywood films. Some movies that featured Sudhir Mishra as an actor include Traffic Signal, Khamosh, Raat Gayi Baat Gayi and more. The filmmaker last directed the film Daas Dev that released in 2018. Sudhir Mishra also helmed a 2019 Hotstar original show titled Hostages. He was last seen in the film titled Serious Men where he went on to don the director’s hat. The film starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nassar, and Aakshath Das in lead roles.

Also read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui Shares Fan's Desi Twist To Jack Sparrow As 'Pirates Of The Wasseypur'

Also read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui Reveals The Best Compliment That He Has Received From Sudhir Mishra

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.