Sudhir Mishra Reveals That He Is In Self-isolation After Suffering From Cough And Fever

Renowned filmmaker Sudhir Mishra recently took to social media to reveal that he was currently in self-isolation. Taking to Twitter, the filmmaker announced that he was feeling ill and had a mild fever. Sudhir Mishra also mentioned that he took medicines for the fever but was still feeling low. Fearing COVID-19, Sudhir Mishra's doctor asked him to stay indoors for self-isolation.

Sudhir Mishra in self-isolation due to mild fever and runny nose

I had mild fever which subsided after paracetamol ,a cough and a runny nose Since this was the 2nd day running.The mornings were bad , post 10 am after breakfast was better and then then again started feeling drowsy )I called my Doctor friend who told me to self isolate .Will do. — Sudhir Mishra (@IAmSudhirMishra) August 30, 2020

Sudhir Mishra posted a message in which he revealed that he was suffering from mild fever. The director added that the fever subsided after he had medicines. Sudhir Mishra also mentioned that he had a runny nose and a cough for two days straight. He further stated that the mornings were especially bad for him.

He added that he started to feel better post 10 AM after eating breakfast. However, he once again started feeling drowsy after a while. The director also told his followers that he had called one of his doctor friends after he fell ill. His friend told him to stay in self-isolation just in case he was infected with the COVID-19 virus. Several celebs commented on Sudhir Mishra's latest post and asked him to get himself tested for the virus.

Pooja Bhatt asked the director to at least get an Antibody test done. Even Soni Razdan replied to the director's post and asked him to get tests done to rule out COVID-19. Fans of Sudhir Mishra shared concerned messages on the post and asked the director to take care of himself and get well soon.

Do an Antibodies test at the very least Sudhir. Please. — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) August 31, 2020

Get tested no. Could be anything. — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) August 31, 2020

Follow your doctor friend’s advice well and take care Sudhir. Isolation can be boring for others but for people with creative streak like you, it may give birth to some new ideas and projects. — Rajiv Sarin MD (@RajivSarin5) August 30, 2020

Sudhir Mishra is most known for directing popular movies like Is Raat Ki Subah Nahin, Dharavi, Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, and Tera Kya Hoga Johnny. He has also worked as a supporting actor in multiple Bollywood films. Some movies that featured Sudhir Mishra as an actor include Khamosh, Traffic Signal, and Raat Gayi, Baat Gayi. The filmmaker last directed the movie Daas Dev that released back in 2018. Sudhir Mishra also directed a 2019 Hotstar original show titled Hostages.

[Promo from Sudhir Mishra Twitter]

