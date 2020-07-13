Sumeet Vyas & Ekta Kaul Share First Glimpse Of Son Ved; Pen Heartfelt Notes

Actors Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul shared a picture of their newborn son Ved Vyas on Instagram on Sunday night. The couple shared the first-ever picture of Ved Vyas and revealed his face. Both Sumeet and Ekta also penned notes through the caption.

On sharing the face revelation post of Ved Vyas, Sumeet Vyas called him 'Mama's boy'. Ekta Kaul, on the other hand, shared the same photo. As seen in the pic, Ekta holds Ved in her arms, as the little munchkin is fast asleep. She wrote, "Being a mother isn’t an easy job but it’s definitely the best job one could ever have.. And there’s no greater honour, love and blessing. #maahood #merabeta #ved."

Sumeet Vyas & Ekta Kaul share Ved's 1st pic

As soon as Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul shared the first look of their baby boy on Instagram, not only fans but also celebs dropped endearing comments on the post. On Ekta Kaul's post, Rocky Jaiswal, Aly Goni, Ruslaan Mumtaz, among others, dropped their comments. Whereas, on Sumeet Vyas' post, Kubbra Sait, Anand Tiwari, Maanvi Gagroo posted sweet notes.

Only recently, Sumeet Vyas posted a video of his wife and son on his Instagram account. Using the Reel feature of Instagram, the Veere Di Wedding actor filmed little Ved curled up in his mother’s arms as she imitates him in a baby voice. Sumeet captioned the video as “Rustic parenting” and fans in no time gushed to talk about the tiny star. Check out the video below.

Actor Ekta Kaul and Sumeet Vyas got hitched in September 2018. The duo welcomed their son in June of this year. Sumeet Vyas broke the big news with his fans on June 25 as he posted an adorable picture of his wife holding their son. He wrote, "Don’t think I can ever take any credit if he turns out to be Awesome. I’m sure he will, coz she definitely is the most Awesome Mommy I’ve seen, after mine. They’re already a team and I’m just a comic relief in their routine... #EktaMaa #vedvyas." Take a look.

