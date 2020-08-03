Sumeet Vyas Shares Video Of Ved When He Was 2-day-old, Says 'he Gave Me Reality Check'

On Sunday, actor Sumeet Vyas took to his Instagram and shared a priceless throwback video with his son Ved when he was just two days old in the hospital. As seen in the video, Sumeet Vyas is swinging his baby and gazing at him with amusing expressions. Sumeet recalled the time when he was trying to gauge Ved's future plans, on the second day in the hospital. He wrote, "When I was trying to gauge his future plans, on Day 2, in the hospital and he gave me a reality check."

As soon as Sumeet Vyas' Instagram post was up, fans dropped laughing emotions on his video, while many congratulated Vyas. Evelyn Sharma, who has worked in the film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, wrote, "Awwww congratulations buddy."

Sumeet's Instagram post

Also Read | Sumeet Vyas & Ekta Kaul Share First Glimpse Of Son Ved; Pen Heartfelt Notes

Also Read | Here Is The Net Worth Of The New 'Tripling', Sumeet Vyas & Ekta Kaul With Little Ved

Actors Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul shared the first picture of their newborn son Ved Vyas on July 12, 2020. Along with the post, the duo also penned heart-warming captions.

On sharing the post reveleaing Ved Vyas's face for the first time, Sumeet Vyas called him 'Mama's boy'. Ekta Kaul, on the other hand, also shared the same photo which sees her holding Ved Vyas in her arms. She wrote, "Being a mother isn’t an easy job but it’s definitely the best job one could ever have.. And there’s no greater honour, love and blessing."

Also Read | Sumeet Vyas Shares Adorable Video Of Wife Imitating Son Ved, Calls It 'Rustic Parenting'

Ekta Kaul and Sumeet Vyas tied the knot in September 2018. The couple welcomed their son in June 2020. Sumeet Vyas broke the big news to his fans on June 25 as he posted an adorable picture of his wife holding their son. He also shared a cute video of Ekta in which Ved can be seen curled up in her arms. The Veere Di Wedding actor captioned the post as "Rustic Parenting". Soon after, Four More Shots Please! actor Maanvi Gagroo wrote, "Hahahaha."

Sumeet Vyas is known for his contribution to films, television shows as well as web series. He was last seen in Mikhil Musale's directorial, Made in China. Sumeet Vyas' recent web series titled Official Bhootiyagiri is a horror-comedy that streams on MX player, which also stars Eisha Chopra and Pranay Manchanda.

Also Read | Sumeet Vyas Shares Adorable Post For Wife Ekta Kaul To Wish On Mother's Day; See Pic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.