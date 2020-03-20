Suniel Shetty Acknowledges Kevin Pietersen's Hindi Tweet On Fighting Coronavirus

With the cricketing world coming to standstill due to coronavirus, cricketers are asking citizens to stay indoors in order to prevent the spread of the virus. Bollywood star Suniel Shetty has thanked former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen, who joined the list of cricketers in spreading awareness about coronavirus. The England cricketer recently took to Twitter and wrote a message for fans specially in Hindi over being safe from coronavirus.

Also Read: Marcus Trescothick Reveals 'headbutting' Kevin Pietersen In Lahore Hotel Party In 2005

Bollywood star Sunil Shetty tweets to Kevin Pietersen

Suniel Shetty thanked the 39-year-old Kevin Pietersen for writing a message about coronavirus issue. Pietersen took to Twitter and wrote a message which read:

Namaste india 🙏 hum sab corona virus ko harane mein ek saath hai , hum sab apne apne sarkar ki baat ka nirdes kare aur ghar me kuch Dino ke liye rahe , yeh samay hai hosiyaar rahene ka .App sabhi ko der sara pyaar 💕



My Hindi teacher - @shreevats1 🙏🏻 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) March 20, 2020

Thank you Kevin 🙏 — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) March 20, 2020

Kevin Pietersen, who has been spending a lot of time in India over wildlife conservation, also credited Sunrisers Hyderabad wicketkeeper-batsman Sreevats Goswami for his Hindi language. Recently on Holi, the former England cricketer celebrated and posted a picture of himself wishing all his fans in India 'Happy Holi'. Kevin Pietersen's rapport with Sreevats Goswami goes back to the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) days, when both the cricketers played for the same IPL franchisee.

Sreevats Goswami also replied to Kevin Pietersen's message saying that he is a good learner and next time he should make a video and speak in Hindi too

Also Read: Kevin Pietersen Net Worth, Salary, IPL 2020 Commitments And Life Beyond Cricket

Suniel Shetty joins hand with Kevin Pietersen over wildlife conservation

Recently, Suniel Shetty and Kevin Pietersen joined hands over supporting the cause of the wildlife conservation. Pietersen tweeted a picture on his social media handle in which he is seen with Shetty. They also signed a bat to show their support over extending support to wildlife conservation acts.

Also Read: Kevin Pietersen Recalls Past IPL Experiences With Virender Sehwag And Virat Kohli

Kevin Pietersen IPL stint with RCB in 2009-10

The Kevin Pietersen IPL story began with RCB back in the IPL 2009 and 2010 before he was released by the franchise. Later on, he went onto represent different teams in the following years. Pietersen also briefly served as the captain of the RCB side in IPL 2009. Meanwhile, the IPL 2020 has been postponed until April 15 as a precautionary measure to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Also Read: Kevin Pietersen Wishes Everyone 'Happy Holi'; Fans Have Just One Question