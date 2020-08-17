Suniel Shetty Shares Dashing Salt And Pepper Look Describing His Lazy Sunday

Actor Suniel Shetty recently took to Instagram to share a casual yet dashing picture of himself from a lazy Sunday morning. He has also indicated that he had just gotten a proper oil massage done, before clicking the selfie. The picture has been receiving a lot of love from his fans as they cannot believe how flawless he looks even in his late 50s.

Suniel Shetty’s lazy Sundays

Actor Suniel Shetty recently shared a stunning selfie of himself on his official social media handle. In the picture posted, he can be seen posing for the camera with messy hair and uncombed beard with an intense expression across his face. He can be seen wearing a grey round-neck T-shirt while he is relaxing at home. The actor’s cheeks are slightly pink while he stares into the camera lens. The salt and pepper look as been receiving a lot of love from his fans which they have expressed in the comments section.

In the caption for the post, Suniel Shetty has mentioned that he is having a “tel maalish” which means an oil massage while being settled at home. He has also mentioned that this is what his lazy Sunday looks like. Have a look at the picture from Suniel Shetty’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, a number of people have been complimenting his casual yet dashing look. They can be seen conveying their emotions through a bunch of emoticons. Actor-singer Gurdeep Mehndi has written how the veteran actor looks no less than a king while many others also seem to agree with him. Have a look at a few comments on Suniel Shetty’s picture here.

On the work front, Suniel Shetty is all set to be seen in the action-drama film, Mumbai Saga. The film is being directed by Sanjay Gupta and has a huge star cast to attract the audience. It stars actors like John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, and Jackie Shroff, amongst others. The film is in the production stage while there are speculations about the film opting for a direct OTT release due to the ongoing situation.

Image Courtesy: Suniel Shetty Instagram

