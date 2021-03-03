Sunil Grover Remembers late Comedian Jaspal Bhatti, Says 'he Found Humour In Everything'

Sunil Grover remembered the late Indian comic Jaspal Bhatti on his birth anniversary today. Grover posted a heartfelt post for the veteran comedian along with a picture. Jaspal Bhatti during his prime was highly praised for his wit and comic timing. Sunil Grover shed light on these aspects as he spoke about the comedian in his post.

"He found humour in everything"

Taking to Instagram, Sunil Grover posted an image of Jaspal Bhatti from a still during one of his earlier television appearances. The comedian then took to the caption to write down a long and emotional tribute to the late comic. Sunil Grover began by writing a birthday wish for the comedian and then wrote that Jaspal Bhatti was one comedian who made an entire generation laugh through his work. Grover was all praise for Bhatti’s work as an artist and spoke highly of his wit and humour during his performances. Sunil Grover also said that it was due to his sheer talent with his wit and humour that he managed to make a whole generation laugh.

Further on, Sunil Grover revealed that he was fortunate enough to have worked with the late comedian. He said that he was quite young when he got an opportunity to work with the great Jaspal Bhatti. Therefore upon sharing this revelation, Sunil Grover added that as a person, Jaspal found humour in everything he saw. As he closed the caption, Sunil Grover wrote that the underlaid message for society was the type of goal Jaspal Bhatti set with his humorous acts and ways. After writing that, Sunil Grover added a line that implied that the heavens will know where they stand as Jaspal might be making sure of that now. Thus the comedian was all praise in his tribute caption for the late comedian. The actor/ comedian received a tremendously positive response from fans who equally shared admiration for Jaspal Bhatti.

