Sunny Deol Shares Scenic Photo With Mesmerizing Glimpse Of The Moon

Actor and politician Sunny Deol recently shared a beautiful glimpse of a mesmerising view from outside the house where he was staying and posted it on Instagram. Though the actor had limited the comments on the post, Sahher Bambba took to his post and reacted to Sunny Deol’s Instagram photo. Check out Sunny Deol’s Instagram and see what the Betaab actor posted.

Sunny Deol’s moon vista

Sunny Deol recently took to his Instagram handle and shared a radiant night view from the place he was staying for a while. Through the photo, the actor managed to capture a scintillating view of the sky and moon with thorny bushes giving it a perfect night view. The actor must’ve been somewhere in the northern area as the mountainous surroundings in the photo is swamped with snow. The picture also depicted a huge bungalow from where Sunny Deol was capturing this mesmerizing sight.

Sunny Deol’s Instagram posts are set to a limit and only a limited number of fans and followers can comment on his posts. As the actor posted this photo a few hours ago, actor Sahher Bamba took to his comment section and shared heart-eyed emojis to depict how beautiful the photo was. For those who do not know, Sahher Bambba is the leading lady of the romantic action film, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas which was directed by Sunny Deol. The movie also featured the debut performance of Sunny Deol’s son, Karan Deol.

Sunny Deol is not quite active on his Instagram and whenever he posts something, he leaves all his fans in awe. He recently took to his Instagram handle and shared an adorable photo of him with his father Dharmendra on the occasion of his birthday. In the photo, Dharmendra can be seen with his arm on Sunny Deol with both of them adorably smiling for the camera. In the caption, he stated how his father was the greatest actor and the greatest human being in the world. He further stated how the world loves him and wished that he stayed happy as that’s the only way they want to see him. In the end, he asked his father to give all his sorrows to him and added how much he loved him.

