Sunny Kaushal Shares Story About 'first Female Actor Of Indian Cinema' Durgabai Kamat

Sunny Kaushal recently shared an informative post about the history of Indian cinema. On October 19, the actor took to his Instagram handle to share an Instagram story featuring Durgabai Kamat, the first female actor of Indian cinema. Sharing the post, Sunny Kaushal wrote, 'Just came across this post. Thought it was worth sharing...' Take a look at Sunny Kaushal's Instagram post on Durgabai Kamat.

In this social media post, Sunny Kaushal reshared the original Instagram post by She The People TV. The post shows Durgabai Kamat's pictures. In the first pic, she can be seen posing in a forest, while in the second image, the actor is seen smiling for the camera holding a bouquet of flowers. The Instagram post also shared that Durgabai Kamat was not only the first female actor in Indian cinema but also a single mother.

Who is Durgabai Kamat?

Durgabai Kamat was a Marathi female actor. As acting was a taboo for women in the early 1990s, Dadasaheb Phalke had to cast male actors for the female characters in the first Indian film, Raja Harishchandra. However, after the film's success, several females were encouraged to be an actor. It was then when he introduced Durgabai Kamat in his second film Mohini Bhasmasur.

The film released in 1913. Durgabai Kamat played the role of a leading lady Parvati. The film also features the former's daughter Kamlabai Gokhale in the role of Mohini. Durgabai Kamat's daughter Kamlabai became the first female child actress of Indian cinema. Durgabai also worked as an actor in a travelling theatre company. The actor roamed with the company, performing in different parts of the country. Her daughter also travelled along with her and was homeschooled by the former.

Durgabai Kamat's acting legacy was taken forward by her grandson and Marathi actor Chandrakant Gokhale. She is the great-grandmother of actors Vikram Gokhale and Mohan Gokhale. The actor passed away in 1997 at the age of 98 in Pune, Maharashtra.

